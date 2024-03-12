Prolific Yashasvi Jaiswal wins ICC Player of Month Award

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has reaped rewards for his brilliant run in the recently concluded Test series against England where he amassed more than 700 runs.

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has reaped rewards for his brilliant run in the recently concluded Test series against England where he amassed more than 700 runs. Also, he registered the record for scoring the most runs in a Test series against England by an Indian batter.

Dubai: India's newest batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the ICC 'Player of the Month' for February, following his prolific run in the Test series against England, which saw him amass over 700 runs. The 22-year-old southpaw totalled a staggering 712 runs over five matches, the highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

The Indian opener created several records in February and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot double ton. He struck two double hundreds and three half-centuries in the just-concluded series against England, which the hosts won 4-1 with Jaiswal playing a handsome role in the triumph.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future," Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win. "It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series. I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it."

Few have made as strong a start to their international career as Jaiswal and the numbers prove that he could already be one of the best Test openers in the world. Jaiswal singled out the celebration following his knock of 214 not out in Rajkot as one that he enjoyed the most.

"I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added.

He also slammed 219 in Visakhapatnam. The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli. Jaiswal ended the month with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

To his credit, he has carried the form into March, reaching the milestone of 1000 Test runs, becoming the second-quickest Indian to the landmark. Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the award.

Read More

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fastest Indian Batter to Reach 1000 Test runs
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters into Top 10 Batters
  3. ICC Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Jumps to 12th, Dhruv Jurel Climbs to 69th Spot

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.