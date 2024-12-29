ETV Bharat / sports

Pro Kabaddi Makes Debut In Australia As PKL Melbourne Raid Lights Up John Cain Arena

Melbourne: The John Cain Arena played host to a historic PKL Melbourne Raid, featuring a spectacular double-header that showcased kabaddi’s finest talent from the PKL as well as from Australia.

The evening witnessed two contrasting matches: a nail-biting encounter between the PKL All-Star Masters and PKL Mavericks that ended in a thrilling 41-39 victory for the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the showpiece international clash between the Pro Kabaddi All Stars and the host nation's Aussie Raiders saw the All Stars emerge victorious with a commanding 46-28 scoreline.

The opening match began with strong defensive displays before Saurabh Nandal's Super Raid gave the PKL All-Star Masters an early lead. However, the PKL Mavericks responded with an ALL OUT, powered by two-point raids from Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal.

Despite this, the momentum shifted when Maninder Singh's Super Raid inflicted an ALL-OUT on the Mavericks, giving the Masters a 22-19 lead at half-time.

The second half saw Pardeep Narwal showcase his prowess with a Super Raid, helping the Mavericks close the gap. Though the Masters briefly regained the lead through Jai Bhagwan's Super Raid, Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 performance proved decisive. Despite late drama threatening to swing the match, the Mavericks held on to secure a thrilling 41-39 victory, a media release said.