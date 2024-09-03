Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 To Begin on October 18 In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The PKL Season 11 will begin on October 18, 2024, Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, announced on Tuesday. After successfully completing ten seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League earlier this year, the popular Kabaddi League will embark into a new phase in October.

In Season 11, the Pro Kabaddi League will return to the three-city caravan format. The 2024 edition will commence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune, from December 3 onwards, an official statement said.

The dates and venue for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction was held in Mumbai from 15-16 August 2024, with eight players going for over Rs one crore, a new record in the league’s history. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Organized and conducted by Mashal under its sanctioned agreement with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the Pro Kabaddi League has transformed the image of India’s indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes nationally as well as across the globe. After witnessing the participation of many of their players in PKL, several Kabaddi-playing nations have strengthened their domestic Kabaddi programs as well.