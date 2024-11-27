ETV Bharat / sports

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final To Be Held In Pune

Pune: Mashal Sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organizers, have announced that the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the Semi-Finals directly, while the third, fourth, fifth and sixth-place teams will face off in the Eliminator stage on December 26, 2024. The team that finishes at the third place will take on the side which finishes at the sixth place in Eliminator 1. And the side which finishes at the fourth place will take on the side which finishes at the fifth place in Eliminator 2, a media statement issued here said on Wednesday.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on December 27, 2024. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on December 29, 2024, to decide the winner of PKL season 11. The league is currently in Noida, with the matches taking place at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1. The tournament will then move to Pune for matches from December 3 to 24, followed by the Playoffs, the statement added.