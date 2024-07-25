Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction On Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mashal Sports on Thursday announces the much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction, scheduled for 15th & 16th August 2024 in Mumbai.

The league’s journey began a decade ago with a match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Mumbai. After successfully concluding the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League from 2nd December 2023 to 1st March 2024, the league has become the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons, a media statement said.

Additionally, Mashal Sports revealed a new logo ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The logo showcases the colours of saffron and green similar to the Indian tri-colour, portraying the game of kabaddi as the country’s proud sport.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We are delighted to announce that the Player Auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on Independence Day this year. Kabaddi, which has been India’s unique and popular sport for several millennia, is strongly showcased as a world-class competitive discipline at Pro Kabaddi. This is a great achievement for all the stakeholders of Pro Kabaddi as well as the kabaddi ecosystem of the country under the custodianship of AKFI. We will strongly celebrate this achievement with patriotic fervor at the Season XI Player Auction.”

The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed the image of India’s indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes nationally as well as across the globe. After witnessing the participation of many of their players in PKL, several Kabaddi-playing nations have also strengthened their domestic Kabaddi programs.