A Village Boy's Dream: Akash Shinde's Fight For The Pkl Trophy

In the heart of Nashik's Adgaon village, a young boy named Akash Shinde dared to dream big. Little did he know that his journey from playing in the muddy grounds of his town to becoming a PKL winner would inspire a generation of aspiring athletes.

"Initially, when I used to play, I would come home with bruises because Kabaddi was played in the mud," Akash recalls as he enters his fourth season with the Puneri Paltan. And despite his family's initial concerns, his passion for kabaddi burned bright, fuelled by the unwavering support of his early mentors Sagar Malwade and Vinod Labde. His path to success was far from smooth. He faced numerous setbacks, failing to make the cut in his first attempts at various levels. "I fell short in my first attempts at all levels. I went for my senior camp for Maharashtra and fell short there too!"

But instead of letting these failures discourage him, Akash used them as stepping stones. "These setbacks kept me determined, and I knew I needed to try harder and with renewed energy to show the world what I could do and achieve."

His breakthrough came in 2019 at a seniors' trial in Nashik. This performance opened doors, leading him to play in the Junior Nationals and eventually catching the eye of Yuva Paltan, which is the Puneri Paltan’s academy.

The turning point in Akash's career came when he represented his college in Beed, earning his first chance to play for Maharashtra. Under the guidance of Anil Jagdale and Kailas Jagdale, his skills flourished. His journey accelerated as he moved from Mahindra & Mahindra to Yuva Paltan, where mentors like Sangram and Ashok helped refine his game.

Akash's PKL debut with Puneri Paltan in Season 8 was a moment of immense pride, not just for him but for his entire village. "No player from the Nashik region had made it to PKL or even the Maharashtra team, so it was a shock, a pleasant one, for everyone. The entire Nashik district was very happy. It felt really good," he reminisces.

But it was in Season 9 that he truly announced his arrival, becoming a formidable force on the mat. In the 22 matches that Akash played on the way to his first PKL final, he scored 139 raid points, averaging 6.32 raid point per match.

His performances caught the eye of the national selectors, earning him a spot on the Indian team for the Asian Games. "I received my Team India kit on the 27th of October. I still remember it!" he says, the excitement still palpable in his voice.

The crowning glory came in PKL Season 10 when Akash, along with his Puneri Paltan teammates, lifted the coveted trophy. Albeit playing a diminished role, he managed an impressive 56 raid points in the 13 matches he played. "There was only one target then... we had made up our minds that we had to win the title this season, whatever it took," he shared, reflecting on the team's collective determination.

Now, Akash stands as a beacon of hope for young athletes from rural India. His message to them is clear: "Keep believing in yourselves and your dedication and efforts." He emphasizes the importance of loyalty, urging young players to stay true to the clubs that nurture them.

As he prepares for PKL Season 11, his journey from the muddy grounds of Adgaon to the bright lights of Pro Kabaddi serves as a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and unwavering support. In Akash Shinde, Puneri Paltan doesn't just have a star raider; they have a symbol of inspiration for an entire generation of kabaddi players.