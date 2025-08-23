PKL 2025: Golden Raid Shootout, Revamped Playoffs; Know All The Rule Changes For Pro Kabaddi League

Hyderabad: The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start from August 29 in Visakhapatnam with 12 teams fighting for the title. The brand new season will bring some new rivalries as well as some emerging faces to the mat, but more importantly, the fans will witness a season with new structural changes. A 108-match league stage, introduction of golden raid as a tie-breaker in the league stages, a simplified points system, and an opportunity for the top eight teams in the standings to reach the final will make the league more interesting. The tweaks are aimed at keeping the competition alive till the last week of the tournament.
The structure of the tournament and new rule changes.
108-match league stage
108 matches will be played in the league, with each of the 12 sides playing 18 fixtures each. Last season, 132 matches were played in the league stage with each team playing 22 games. With the less number of matches for the teams in the league stage, the competition is expected to become more intense and competitive as the teams will have the pressure to earn maximum points available from fewer matches as compared to the last season.
Tie-breakers in the league stage, along with playoffs
One of the most notable changes in the competition is the introduction of the Golden Raid shootout format in league stage matches in case the match ends in a tie. The rule is introduced to make the league stage matches more exciting.
Under the tie-breaker rule, each team nominates five raiders from their side for a five-raid shootout. Regular out and revival rules do not apply, and only the points scored will matter. In case the shootout ends in a tie, the Golden Raid will come into play, with a toss deciding who will raid. The winner will be determined through the Golden Raid.
Simplified points table
In the new points system, teams will earn two points and will gain nothing for a defeat.
Revamped playoff structure
A total of 12 teams will participate in the tournament, and eight of them will have a chance to qualify for the final. Here is the new structure for the tournament.
- Play-in matches will be played between the teams ranked 5th and 8th and between the teams ranked 6th and 7th. The winners of these two matches will qualify for Eliminator-1. The team that wins Eliminator-1 will advance to Eliminator-2.
- The team that wins Eliminator-2 will advance to Eliminator-3. The team that wins Eliminator-3 will qualify for Qualifier-2. Thus, the team that wins Qualifier-2 will advance to the final.
- The teams ranked 3rd and 4th will compete in the mini qualifier. The winning team will qualify for Eliminator-3, while the losing team will go to Eliminator-2.
- The top-2 teams in the league stage will play a Qualifier-1 match. The winning team will advance directly to the final. The losing team will have a chance to play in Qualifier-2.
Participant teams
Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bangalore Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas.