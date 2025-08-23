ETV Bharat / sports

PKL 2025: Golden Raid Shootout, Revamped Playoffs; Know All The Rule Changes For Pro Kabaddi League

Hyderabad: The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start from August 29 in Visakhapatnam with 12 teams fighting for the title. The brand new season will bring some new rivalries as well as some emerging faces to the mat, but more importantly, the fans will witness a season with new structural changes. A 108-match league stage, introduction of golden raid as a tie-breaker in the league stages, a simplified points system, and an opportunity for the top eight teams in the standings to reach the final will make the league more interesting. The tweaks are aimed at keeping the competition alive till the last week of the tournament.

The structure of the tournament and new rule changes.

108-match league stage

108 matches will be played in the league, with each of the 12 sides playing 18 fixtures each. Last season, 132 matches were played in the league stage with each team playing 22 games. With the less number of matches for the teams in the league stage, the competition is expected to become more intense and competitive as the teams will have the pressure to earn maximum points available from fewer matches as compared to the last season.

Tie-breakers in the league stage, along with playoffs

One of the most notable changes in the competition is the introduction of the Golden Raid shootout format in league stage matches in case the match ends in a tie. The rule is introduced to make the league stage matches more exciting.