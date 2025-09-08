Exclusive: New Changes In Rules Have Made PKL Matches More Exciting, Opines Ashu Malik
Ashu Malik opined that the new changes in the format and rules of the Pro Kabaddi League is making matches more interesting.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
- By Nishad Bapat
Hyderabad: The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has started, and Dabang Delhi got off to a winning start. The team has played three matches so far, winning all of them. Captain Ashu Malik has played a key role in the team’s success, scoring 45 raid points, including three Super 10s. The player, who hails from Sonipat, has been playing the PKL since season 8 and has established himself as one of the prominent names in the league.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ashu shared how Sonipat is grooming budding youngsters to excel in Kabaddi, his journey throughout the seasons in the PKL and his view on the impact of the rule changes in the new season.
New changes will make matches more interesting
With the brand new season, the rules have also been tweaked. Golden raid is introduced for tiebreaks, there is a change in the points system, and a revamped playoff structure is put in place. Ashu opined that these rule changes are beneficial for the tournament.
"The new changes in the rule have made the climax of the matches more interesting than ever for the spectators. Viewership has also increased because the matches get interesting. Our last match against Puneri Paltans was decided in a Golden Raid. It was so intense that as a spectator, you cannot even blink your eye, otherwise you will miss some exciting passage of play," Ashu said.
Sonipat is turning out to be a Kabaddi hub
Sonipat district in Haryana has been a breeding ground for Indian kabaddi. The district has produced many stars of the game, including the likes of Pradeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal and Ravinder Pahal. Speaking on the culture around the sport of Kabaddi in the district, Ashu said that there is a lot of craze for Kabaddi in Sonipat.
“In my district, Sonipat, there have been many good teams from small towns since the 1990s, from where quality players have emerged. Kabaddi is played in almost every village. In a local tournament in Haryana, if 50 teams are participating, 35 to 40 teams are from Sonipat. There is so much craze for Kabaddi in Sonipat. People love the game very much,” he added.
Ashu's experience while playing in Yuva Kabaddi league
The Yuva Kabaddi League is a professional Kabaddi league in India that works as a platform for young players to emerge through the ranks. The players aged 16 to 23 participate in the tournament. Ashu featured in the tournament in the 2022 summer edition for Murthal Magnets and led them to the title, scoring 281 raid points at a rate of 11.34 points per game.
Ashu said that playing in the Yuva Kabaddi series was a good experience for him.
"Playing in the Yuva Kabaddi series was a good experience. There were 40 to 45 players who were playing in PKL as well as Yuva Kabaddi series. It was the best edition of the Yuva Kabaddi. All the teams were good and the tournament witnessed some quality matches," he expressed.
How Ashu stepped up in the absence of Naveen Kumar?
Ashu was signed by Dabang Delhi for season 8 and dished out consistent performances for the team. He was handed captaincy of the team in season 10 in the absence of star raider Naveen Kumar. He handled the pressure very well and was the highest raid points scorer with nine super raids. He scored 276 raid points, including 15 Super 10s.
Reflecting on the season, he said that the pressure was off his shoulders once the team got into a rhythm in the season.
"The team found their rhythm gradually. There was slight pressure on my shoulders when I was fresh as a captain about how to strategise for games. Afterwards, I realised that I will have to play with responsibility now. Gradually, the pressure wore off as I captained the team in the first few games. We got in such a rhythm that pressure didn't affect us. Our coach inspired us. So, there was never such a thing that was under pressure as a captain, or I wasn't able to take the responsibility of the leadership,” he explained.