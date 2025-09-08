ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: New Changes In Rules Have Made PKL Matches More Exciting, Opines Ashu Malik

- By Nishad Bapat

Hyderabad: The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has started, and Dabang Delhi got off to a winning start. The team has played three matches so far, winning all of them. Captain Ashu Malik has played a key role in the team’s success, scoring 45 raid points, including three Super 10s. The player, who hails from Sonipat, has been playing the PKL since season 8 and has established himself as one of the prominent names in the league.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ashu shared how Sonipat is grooming budding youngsters to excel in Kabaddi, his journey throughout the seasons in the PKL and his view on the impact of the rule changes in the new season.

New changes will make matches more interesting

With the brand new season, the rules have also been tweaked. Golden raid is introduced for tiebreaks, there is a change in the points system, and a revamped playoff structure is put in place. Ashu opined that these rule changes are beneficial for the tournament.

"The new changes in the rule have made the climax of the matches more interesting than ever for the spectators. Viewership has also increased because the matches get interesting. Our last match against Puneri Paltans was decided in a Golden Raid. It was so intense that as a spectator, you cannot even blink your eye, otherwise you will miss some exciting passage of play," Ashu said.

Sonipat is turning out to be a Kabaddi hub

Sonipat district in Haryana has been a breeding ground for Indian kabaddi. The district has produced many stars of the game, including the likes of Pradeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal and Ravinder Pahal. Speaking on the culture around the sport of Kabaddi in the district, Ashu said that there is a lot of craze for Kabaddi in Sonipat.