Priyansh Arya Smashes Second Fastest Century By An Indian & Fastest By Uncapped Player

Chandigarh: Rising sensation Priyansh Arya became the Indian with second fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He achieved the significant milestone during the clash between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium here on Tuesday, April 8.

Priyansh completed his century in just 39 balls. He didn't let any bowler to settle down and took charge against everyone. The wickets were failing from the other end, but he didn't stop. He reached to his fifty in just 19 balls and completed it before the conclusion of the powerplay. He also become the uncapped Indian to score second most runs inside the powerplay having racked up 53 runs.

He then took only 20 deliveries to convert that into a century. His innings was laced with seven fours and nine sixes. He smashed Matheesh Pathirana for three consecutive sixes and a four to get to his century.

Yusuf Pathan holds the record for fastest century in IPL by an Indian, having amassed it in just 37 balls in 2010 in Mumbai. The fastest century by a player in IPL is the record held by Chris Gayle, smashing it in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors in 2013. This is also the joint-fourth fastest century in the IPL history with swashbuckling opener Travis Head.

The southpaw batter came into the IPL 2025 for his six hitting reputation locally but was more of an unknown commodity. He smashed six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Most runs in overs 1-6 of an IPL match for PBKS

59 - Jonny Bairstow vs RCB, 2022

55 - KL Rahul vs CSK, 2019

54 - Prabhsimran vs KKR, 2024

53 - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, 2025*

Fastest fifty for PBKS in IPL (in balls faced)

14 - KL Rahul vs DC, 2018

17 - Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, 2020

18 - Prabhsimran vs KKR, 2024

19 - David Miller vs RR, 2014

19 - KL Rahul vs CSK, 2019

19 - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, 2025*

Fastest hundred in IPL (by balls faced)

30 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

37 - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2010

38 - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013

39 - Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

39 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, Mullapur, 2025*

IPL hundred by an uncapped players

Shaun Marsh vs RR, 2008

Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009

Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs CSK, 2009

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021

Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022

Prabhsimran Singh vs DC, 2023

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025*