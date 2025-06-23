Prithvi Shaw Set To Leave Mumbai; Yet To Reveal Where He Is Going

By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai: Aggressive discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw, who has played five Tests, has sought a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to leave the team.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap ETV Bharat, "Prithvi Shaw has given a letter seeking a NOC from the Association. However, he has not mentioned the state where he is going. We have kept a practice that whoever asks for NOC, we keep the application in front of the Apex Council and then take a decision."

It is understood that there have been no talks between Shaw and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MACA). "There has been no discussion with Prithvi Shaw about joining Maharashtra for the upcoming season. He has also not contacted us in this regard so far," a senior MACA official told ETV Bharat from Pune.

Shaw has featured in the five Tests and six ODIs for India but was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team last year due to poor ground fitness and lack of discipline. He was last seen in competitive action for Mumbai in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Madhya Pradesh on December 14, 2024. His side won the match by five wickets.

However, his poor fitness standards and lack of fitness have been the topic of discussion in the cricket fraternity rather than his performances on the field over the past months.

"He needs to get his work ethic right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer had shared some words of wisdom while interacting with reporters in Bengaluru after that Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level needs to know what they should be doing. And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, put a thinking cap on, and then figure it out himself. He will get the answer by himself."

Shaw made the headlines in November 2013 when he played a whirlwind knock of 546 runs for Rizvi Springfield in the Harris Shield, a prestigious school cricket tournament, as a 14-year-old. The right-handed batter was fast-tracked into first-class cricket soon. Just like Tendulkar, he scored a century on debut in the domestic Ranji and Duleep Trophy.