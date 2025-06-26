Prithvi Shaw Reveals Neither Virat Nor Rohit Called Him During Tough Times, But This Young Cricketer Did

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has revealed that he received support from Rishabh Pant during the tough times, but there wasn’t any call from the big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Indian cricket. Notably, he has played under the leadership of Kohli. Prithvi also admitted the mistakes that he committed, which resulted in his career taking a hit.

The right-handed batter has been going through a tough time in his professional career as he was dropped from the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy and later went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction 2025.

The 25-year-old was once looked upon as the next Sachin Tendulkar by the cricketing fraternity, but he failed to live up to the expectations and was dropped from the Indian team in 2021.

When being asked whether Rohit or Kohli called him during tough times, as he had played under their leadership, Prithvi replied that neither of them contacted me, but Rishabh Pant keeps in touch with me, and he called me to show his support.

“Rishabh Pant keeps on contacting me whenever he feels something is wrong,” Shaw told News24.

Further, he admitted that some wrong decisions in life and starting to give less time to the sport were the factors that played a part in the slump in his form.

“I have taken a lot of wrong decisions in life. I started giving less time to cricket. I used to practice a lot. For example, I used to bat for 3-4 hours in nets. I never got tired of batting. I used to go to the ground for half a day. I admit that there was a distraction,” he added.

Before his career took a downturn, Prithvi played five Tests and six ODIs, amassing 339 and 189 runs respectively. He has also scored a century in Test cricket.

The right-handed batter revealed that he was in bad company and that distracted him from his focus on the game.

“After that, I started considering what was not necessary as necessary. I made some wrong friends. Because I was at the top at that time. Friendship is also formed. Then they took me here and there. All those things. Then I got away from the track. I used to give 8 hours of practice on the ground. Now it is 4 hours,” he added.