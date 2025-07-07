Prithvi Shaw Joins Maharashtra Cricket Team

Pune: Aggressive top-order batter and discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with the Mumbai Cricket Association and will represent the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) from the upcoming domestic season.

This move is expected to strengthen the Maharashtra team further, and the announcement was made by the Maharashtra Cricket Association through a press release.

Shaw has represented India in all three formats, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, and has consistently impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket with his aggressive batting and match-winning capabilities. Notably, under his captaincy, India clinched the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018. In first-class cricket, Shaw has scored 13 centuries and has amassed over 4500 runs so far in his career.

Prithvi Shaw said," At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. 1 am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years."

"Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women's MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are a testament to their vision. I'm confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I'm happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team," added Shaw.

MCA President Rohit Pawar said Shaw's inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani.

"Shaw's international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead," added Pawar, who is also an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

Shaw is also expected to participate in the ongoing D.B. Deodhar Tournament, an elite intra-state tournament conducted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association, which will further bolster the competitive edge of the event, the statement added.