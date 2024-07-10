President Murmu Plays Badminton With Star Shuttler Saina Nehwal

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu played badminton with star shuttler and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal at the badminton court in the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the President of India, the official handle of the Indian President stated, "President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan."

"The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women-players making a great impact on the world stage. As part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson, honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow," the President of India added.

34-year-old Hisar-born Saina made the country proud by winning the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics in the women's singles category. A student of ace badminton player and All England Championships winner Pullela Gopichand, Saina has also won a gold medal in the 2010 New Delhi and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in women's singles. She also won a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal in the mixed team category in the Commonwealth Games.

She won two bronze medals in the Asian Games - in the 2014 Games held at Incheon and in the 2018 Games held at Jakarta-Palembang in women's singles. The shuttler, who has inspired several upcoming players, resides in Hyderabad.