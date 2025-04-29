English Premier League In India? EPL To Set Up Their Office In Mumbai

Mumbai: The English Premier League has come up with a positive development for the Indian football fans. EPL has announced the opening of an office in Mumbai, India. The new office will be set up with an aim to promote football in India while supporting the growth of the league and its clubs.

EPL has a long history of working with Indian football and to engaged with millions of passionate football fans and football communities in the country. At a grassroots level, EPL has been running its Premier Skills programme in partnership with the British Council, playing a role in the development of the community football workforce since 2007. The programme has benefited 18 Indian states and has supported over 7,300 coaches, referees, and educators and has benefitted 1,24,000 young people.

Also, the Premier League has been working with the Indian Super League (ISL) since 2014 at an elite level. They have shared knowledge and expertise with the ISL in terms of governance, youth development, and coach and referee development. They also launched the Next Gen Cup, an elite international youth tournament in collaboration with the ISL and Reliance Foundation. The sixth edition of the tournament will be in Mumbai in May 2025.

"We and our clubs have a fantastic and knowledgeable fan base in India, and we know football continues to grow in popularity. We are proud of our longstanding commitment to India, having worked to deliver community football programmes for 18 years and, more recently, our partnership with the Indian Super League,” EPL Chief Executive Richard Masters made the announcement.

"Opening this office marks a significant milestone for the Premier League. It will allow us to operate more effectively locally as we build on our existing work to strengthen our relationship with fans, JioStar, and other partners. "We are looking forward to the opportunities it will create in the region."

EPL opened its first international office in 2019 to combat piracy of the Premier League content and support broadcast partners. They opened another office in New York in July 2023 to continue developing the fan engagement opportunities in the United States while working closely with its longstanding broadcast partner. They next opened their office in Beijing in October 2024 to continue promoting the sport and engage the local football fans.