Premier League Deepens Commitment To Grassroots Football Development In India
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also present at the event, and appreciated the Premier League's programme in India
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The Premier League has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting grassroots football in India through a Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai. The three-day programme was central to the League's week-long fan and community engagement initiatives in India – its first major milestone since the opening of its Mumbai office earlier this year.
An official statement said, "Delivered in partnership with the British Council, the three-day programme was led by coaches from the Premier League, Brentford and Newcastle United, who provided expert training to 30 community coaches, helping expand access to football across India."
"The activity culminated in a showcase event at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai. The community coaches put the skills they have learned into practice with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation, highlighting how the programme empowers local leaders to inspire the next generation through football," it said.
According to the statement, among the special guests in attendance were UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Premier League legend Michael Owen, who interacted with the coaches and the young players. Starmer said: "I'm hugely proud of our national sport – it brings communities together and changes lives. That's why the Premier League’s training programme in India is so impressive – not only is it one of our most successful exports, but it's training the game's future coaches, inspiring young people, and showing the world what British sport can do."
Former Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United striker Owen said, "Witnessing the passion for football in India this week has been incredible and I'm sure it can only grow in the future."
"I had a wonderful time speaking to the coaches and young players, and I am excited to see their journey in the game," added Owen.
The community coaches involved in the programme travelled from across India to take part, having all played a key role in the League's community efforts in the country to date. For nearly two decades, the partnership between the Premier League and the British Council has helped upskill more than 41,000 football coaches, referees, and educators, benefiting over 2.2 million young people across 29 countries. In India, it has delivered training in 18 states, supporting more than 7,500 coaches, referees, and educators, and benefitting over 164,000 young people.
Also read
Explained: New Rules To Be Implemented In English Premier League 2025/26
How Mother's Unwavering Support Helped Arundhati Reddy Carve A Successful International Career?