Trouble At PBKS As Preity Zinta Moves To Court Against Co-Owners

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has moved to the court against her co-directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia in a Chandigarh court. The three personalities are directors of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the company that owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings. The Bollywood star has challenged an extraordinary General meeting held on April 21 according to a report by news agency, IANS.

She has claimed that the proper procedures for the meeting which were supposed to be followed under the Companies Act, 2013 and other secretarial rules. According to the 50-year-old, she had taken objection to the meeting held on April 10 via an Email. She has alleged that Mohit Burman went ahead as per the scheduled meeting with some support from Ness Wadia.

Although Zinta and another director, Karan Paul, attended the meeting, she declared it to be invalid. One of the main concerns of the Bollywood star is the appointment of Muneesh Khanna as a director during the meeting, which she and Paul had opposed.

In her lawsuit, Zinta has requested the court to stop Khanna from acting as a director and to prevent the company from executing the decisions taken at the meeting. Her request also included stopping the company from holding any more general meetings without the presence of herself and Karan Paul. Also, she requested that any more meetings shouldn’t be conducted without Muneesh Khanna being involved.

Although Punjab Kings are facing legal issues, Zinta has been supporting the franchise from the stands. This year, they have been performing brilliantly and have entered the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

With a tally of 17 points from 12 matches, Punjab Kings have made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They are currently at the third position in the points table and are aiming for a top-two finish.