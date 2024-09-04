ETV Bharat / sports

Preethi Pal’s Inspiring Journey: From Having Plaster On Two Legs To Secure Two Paralympic Medals In Same Edition

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Para-athlete Preethi Pal secured history by winning two medals in the Paris Paralympics. Her grandfather revealed that she struggled since childhood due to suffering from a problem with her legs.

Preethi Pal won two bronze medals in Paralympics (ETV Bharat)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Preeti Pal, hailing from a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Western UP, has brought glory to the country in the Paralympic Games being held in Paris. Preeti Pal’s journey of winning two medals is full of struggle. Her grandfather, grandmother and family members spoke to ETV Bharat and hailed her for her stellar performance in the Paralympics.

India's para athlete Preeti Pal has succeeded in winning two medals for the country in the games held in Paris. In the competition held yesterday, Preeti performed her best in the final and completed the 200m T35 race in 30.01 seconds to win her second medal. Earlier, Preeti won bronze in the women's T35 category 100-meter event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds. Preeti has impressed the sports fraternity by winning a couple of medals in the opening edition. Also, Preeti won the bronze medal in the World Para Athletics Championship in May.

Preeti had a problem with her legs since childhood

Preeti Pal is from Muzaffarnagar district and currently, her grandparents and uncle-aunt live in Kaseru Baxar village of Meerut district. Preeti Pal's grandfather told ETV Bharat that the family is in Muzaffarnagar.

He lives here because he is employed in the PWD department. He also said that his daughter has struggled a lot.

When Preeti was just 6 days old, plaster was applied to both her legs because the girl had problems with her legs.

Grandmother made measures to help Preeti

Grandfather of Preethi Pal works in the construction department in Meerut. They came to know that Preeti has had serious problems in her limbs since childhood and helped her to recover from it. Preeti's grandfather has said that ever since his daughter has won medals for the country, he has been receiving calls from people congratulating him. He said that it is her hard work that has brought her to this position today.

Preeti's grandmother Sarojdevi said that since she is a villager, whenever there was an eclipse in the village, to protect their granddaughter from its wrath, they used to bury half of her body in the soil and sometimes in cow dung on being told by someone.

Her grandparents also expressed joy in the achievement of her daughter.

