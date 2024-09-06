ETV Bharat / sports

Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar Wins India’s Record Sixth Gold In Competition

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

India’s Praveen Kumar won a gold medal in the men’s high jump final on Friday at the Paris Paralympics 2024. He won the second Paralympic medal of his career and took India’s medal tally in the competition to 26.

Paralympics 2024 India's Sixth Gold
File Photo: Praveen Kumar (AFP)

Paris (France): India’s Praveen Kumar bagged the gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the Paris Paralympics. The Indian athlete cleared a distance of 2.08 metres to win his second successive medal in the Paralympics. The 21-year-old had won a silver in the Tokyo Games previously, where he became the youngest Paralympian to win a medal. With his gold, he secured the highest gold medal count for India in any edition of the Paralympics.

Also, he became the only second Indian after Mariyappan Thangavelu to finish at the top of the podium in Paralympic high jump competitions. The Noida-based athlete, who was born with a short leg finished at the top position amongst the six competitors in the fray.

Derek Loccident of the USA won a silver with the best jump of 2.06 meters. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan finished at the third position with a jump of 2.03 meters. Praveen comes under the T64 classification which is designed for athletes with moderate movement impairment in one lower leg or those missing one or both legs below the knee.

Praveen became the third Indian high jumper to secure a podium finish in the Paris Games. Sharad Kumar won silver while Mariyappan Thangavelu bagged bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event.

Praveen Kumar’s accomplishments go beyond the Paralympics. He won a silver medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championship in Switzerland. He also won a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in Dubai while setting an Asian record. He also won a bronze at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships.

Paris (France): India’s Praveen Kumar bagged the gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the Paris Paralympics. The Indian athlete cleared a distance of 2.08 metres to win his second successive medal in the Paralympics. The 21-year-old had won a silver in the Tokyo Games previously, where he became the youngest Paralympian to win a medal. With his gold, he secured the highest gold medal count for India in any edition of the Paralympics.

Also, he became the only second Indian after Mariyappan Thangavelu to finish at the top of the podium in Paralympic high jump competitions. The Noida-based athlete, who was born with a short leg finished at the top position amongst the six competitors in the fray.

Derek Loccident of the USA won a silver with the best jump of 2.06 meters. Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan finished at the third position with a jump of 2.03 meters. Praveen comes under the T64 classification which is designed for athletes with moderate movement impairment in one lower leg or those missing one or both legs below the knee.

Praveen became the third Indian high jumper to secure a podium finish in the Paris Games. Sharad Kumar won silver while Mariyappan Thangavelu bagged bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event.

Praveen Kumar’s accomplishments go beyond the Paralympics. He won a silver medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championship in Switzerland. He also won a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in Dubai while setting an Asian record. He also won a bronze at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships.

Last Updated : 19 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRAVEEN KUMARPARALYMPICS GOLDPARALYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.