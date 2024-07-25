Pragyan Ojha Lauds Pacer Harshit Rana; Wants Him To Play ODIs

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is optimistic that pacer Harshit Rana, who earned a national call-up, expects the pacer to make his debut in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Video of special interaction with Pragyan Ojha (ETV Bharat)

"Obviously, Harshit Rana is a great prospect, I would say. With the talent that he has, India would benefit from his services. I would like to see him play (in the ODIs), because of the way he bowled in the entire IPL season, I was really excited and looking forward to seeing him play," Ojha replied to ETV Bharat's query during a selected media interaction.

The 37-year-old former slow left-arm spinner, who played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20s, was impressed with Rana's work ethic."I just wish him all the best. As far as his work ethic is concerned, his skill is concerned, his mindset is concerned, he is very good and he has clarity about his (bowling). If you ask me personally, I would like to see him play," quipped Ojha, who has 113 Test wickets.

Rana plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit and has grabbed 28 wickets in seven matches. He had an impressive season for IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season. In the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, he could soon don the India jersey.

This will also be the first tour for head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the support staff barring fielding coach T Dilip. Ojha opined that the support staff will be rated as per the performance of the team.

"There is a reason why we call them support staff. Always these guys will be a support system. I would say the team performs that is the same way, the support staff will be rated or will be remembered.

"Every time we talk about (former India head coach) Rahul Dravid and his team (of support staff), we will always talk about the (T20 2024) World Cup win," quipped Ojha.

"I am very that the personalities that Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar.. these guys are..they would understand that the team does consistently well so that it becomes to achieve the goal which 1.4 billion want," the former spinner signed off.

(Watch the live coverage of India Tour of Sri Lanka, 7 PM onwards starting on 27th July 2024 LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 1 in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for India Tour of Sri Lanka in India - comprising three T20Is & three ODIs)