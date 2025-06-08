Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Hyderabad: Inaugural winner Portugal and Defending Champions Spain will square off against each other in the Nations League final on Sunday night. A high-intensity thriller with the generational contest between Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal.
Portugal beat Germany by 2-1 in the first semi-final thanks to a winner from 40-year-old Ronaldo in the 68th minute. Franciso Conceicao scored the opening goal for the Portuguese side. On the other hand, Spain played a thrilling fixture against France in the second semi-final. Courtesy Yamal’s brace, the Spanish side emerged triumphant by 5-4.
Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 career goals while Spain, the reigning champions, will be vying for their third major international honour in a row. The team scripted victories in the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship.
UEFA Nations League 2025 Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Details
When will the UEFA Nations League 2025 final between Portugal vs Spain take place?
The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be played on Sunday, June 8.
Where will the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final be played?
The Portugal vs Spain Nations League final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany from 9:30 PM local time on Sunday, June 8 (June 9, 12:30 AM IST) in Munich.
When and where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2025 final between Portugal and Spain?
The UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.