Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Hyderabad: Inaugural winner Portugal and Defending Champions Spain will square off against each other in the Nations League final on Sunday night. A high-intensity thriller with the generational contest between Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal.

Portugal beat Germany by 2-1 in the first semi-final thanks to a winner from 40-year-old Ronaldo in the 68th minute. Franciso Conceicao scored the opening goal for the Portuguese side. On the other hand, Spain played a thrilling fixture against France in the second semi-final. Courtesy Yamal’s brace, the Spanish side emerged triumphant by 5-4.

Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 career goals while Spain, the reigning champions, will be vying for their third major international honour in a row. The team scripted victories in the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship.

UEFA Nations League 2025 Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Details