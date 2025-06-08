ETV Bharat / sports

Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final: The article takes a look at the live streaming details, probable lineups and more.

uefa nations league 2025 final
Portugal football team training ahead of the Nations League Final 2025 against Spain (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Inaugural winner Portugal and Defending Champions Spain will square off against each other in the Nations League final on Sunday night. A high-intensity thriller with the generational contest between Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal.

Portugal beat Germany by 2-1 in the first semi-final thanks to a winner from 40-year-old Ronaldo in the 68th minute. Franciso Conceicao scored the opening goal for the Portuguese side. On the other hand, Spain played a thrilling fixture against France in the second semi-final. Courtesy Yamal’s brace, the Spanish side emerged triumphant by 5-4.

Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 career goals while Spain, the reigning champions, will be vying for their third major international honour in a row. The team scripted victories in the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship.

UEFA Nations League 2025 Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Details

When will the UEFA Nations League 2025 final between Portugal vs Spain take place?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be played on Sunday, June 8.

Where will the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final be played?

The Portugal vs Spain Nations League final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany from 9:30 PM local time on Sunday, June 8 (June 9, 12:30 AM IST) in Munich.

When and where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2025 final between Portugal and Spain?

The UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Hyderabad: Inaugural winner Portugal and Defending Champions Spain will square off against each other in the Nations League final on Sunday night. A high-intensity thriller with the generational contest between Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal.

Portugal beat Germany by 2-1 in the first semi-final thanks to a winner from 40-year-old Ronaldo in the 68th minute. Franciso Conceicao scored the opening goal for the Portuguese side. On the other hand, Spain played a thrilling fixture against France in the second semi-final. Courtesy Yamal’s brace, the Spanish side emerged triumphant by 5-4.

Ronaldo is closing in on 1000 career goals while Spain, the reigning champions, will be vying for their third major international honour in a row. The team scripted victories in the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship.

UEFA Nations League 2025 Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Details

When will the UEFA Nations League 2025 final between Portugal vs Spain take place?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be played on Sunday, June 8.

Where will the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final be played?

The Portugal vs Spain Nations League final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany from 9:30 PM local time on Sunday, June 8 (June 9, 12:30 AM IST) in Munich.

When and where to watch the UEFA Nations League 2025 final between Portugal and Spain?

The UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PORTUGAL VS SPAINPORTUGAL VS SPAIN LIVE STREAMINGCRISTIANO RONALDOYAMIN LAMALUEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.