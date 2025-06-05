Cristiano Ronaldo's Winner Propels Portugal To First Win Over Germany In 25 Years & Enter UEFA Nations League Final

Hyderabad: Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner to guide Portugal into the UEFA Nations League final, beating Germany 2-1 making a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, June 4. It was also Ronaldo's 137th international goal.

Portugal registered their first win over Germany after a prolonged gap of 2025, with the last win coming in 2000. They will be aiming to lift their first Nations League title since winning the inaugural edition in 2019.

Germany dominated the first half but was kept at 0-0 thanks to the brilliance of Diogo Costa in goal for Portugal. Leon Goretzka created a chance to give his side a lead with a low shot in the fourth minute, but was saved by goalkeeper Costa. Nick Woltemade’s close-range effort also didn't give them a lead. Two minutes later, Diogo came to the rescue once again for the 2016 Euro Champions by denying Goretzka.

However, Germany took the lead in the 48th minute courtesy of Florian Writz headed in from a fine pass from Joshua Kimmich. But, Portugal bounced back, first equalising through Francisco Conceicao in the 63rd minute with a stunning shot from outside the box after a fine run. For Conceicao, the match held significance, as his father Sergio scored a hat-trick when Portugal last beat Germany in 2000.

Ronaldo grabbed the winner five minute later, sharply assisted by Nuno Mendes, who teed up the Portuguese superstar with a fine pass. Portugal could have scored a third goal but Marc Ter-Stegen made a double save to keep the scoreline at 2-1.

Germany were looking to shift the momentum after Portugal took the lead with Karim Adeyami unleashed a powerful shot that hit the post.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said it was a team victory and said they want another such performance in the final now.

"We need to enjoy the victory – we won for the first time in a while against Germany. Tactically we were exceptional and our commitment helped... it was a team victory," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.

"Now we can recover and evaluate," he added. "We want another performance with personality in this shirt."