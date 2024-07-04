PM Modi Meets ICC T20 World Cup Champions At His Residence In Delhi

New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence on Thursday.

Team India arrives at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados on Thursday morning at 6 am, five days after winning the coveted trophy. The special Air India charter AIC24WC took 16.5 hours to get the team from the hurricane-hit island to Delhi. After a few hours of reaching the hotel ITC Maurya, Rohit and Co, BCCI president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah met PM Modi at his official residence.

Post-meeting, the PM said he had memorable conversations with players about their tournament experiences. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

During the meeting, Jay Shah and Roger Binny presented him with an Indian Jersey with the number one and "Namo" written on it. "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India," wrote BCCI on their X post.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade has been prepared for them at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their win. On the other hand, Mumbai Traffic Police shared an advisory on their x handle for the traffic arrangements and alternative routes for the commuters.