ETV Bharat / sports

PM Modi Meets ICC T20 World Cup Champions At His Residence In Delhi

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Updated : Jul 4, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team at his residence on Thursday. Team India had a great conversation with the Prime Minister before heading towards the Delhi airport to depart for Mumbai for the grand victory parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team at his residence on Thursday. Team India had a conversation a funny conversation with the Prime Minister before heading towards the Delhi airport to depart for Mumbai for the grand victory parade.
PM Modi having chat with T20 World Cup winning Indian Cricket team (ANI)

New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence on Thursday.

Team India arrives at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados on Thursday morning at 6 am, five days after winning the coveted trophy. The special Air India charter AIC24WC took 16.5 hours to get the team from the hurricane-hit island to Delhi. After a few hours of reaching the hotel ITC Maurya, Rohit and Co, BCCI president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah met PM Modi at his official residence.

Post-meeting, the PM said he had memorable conversations with players about their tournament experiences. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

During the meeting, Jay Shah and Roger Binny presented him with an Indian Jersey with the number one and "Namo" written on it. "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India," wrote BCCI on their X post.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade has been prepared for them at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their win. On the other hand, Mumbai Traffic Police shared an advisory on their x handle for the traffic arrangements and alternative routes for the commuters.

Read More

  1. Rohit, Kohli, Dravid, Hardik Cut Special 'Team India Jersey With Trophy' Theme Cake At Team Hotel
  2. LIVE T20 World Cup Champions India Homecoming Live: Players Leave PM Modi's Residence, En Route To Delhi Airport To Depart For Mumbai

New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence on Thursday.

Team India arrives at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados on Thursday morning at 6 am, five days after winning the coveted trophy. The special Air India charter AIC24WC took 16.5 hours to get the team from the hurricane-hit island to Delhi. After a few hours of reaching the hotel ITC Maurya, Rohit and Co, BCCI president Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah met PM Modi at his official residence.

Post-meeting, the PM said he had memorable conversations with players about their tournament experiences. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," wrote PM Modi on his X handle.

During the meeting, Jay Shah and Roger Binny presented him with an Indian Jersey with the number one and "Namo" written on it. "The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India," wrote BCCI on their X post.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade has been prepared for them at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their win. On the other hand, Mumbai Traffic Police shared an advisory on their x handle for the traffic arrangements and alternative routes for the commuters.

Read More

  1. Rohit, Kohli, Dravid, Hardik Cut Special 'Team India Jersey With Trophy' Theme Cake At Team Hotel
  2. LIVE T20 World Cup Champions India Homecoming Live: Players Leave PM Modi's Residence, En Route To Delhi Airport To Depart For Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 4, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

TAGGED:

PM NARENDRA MODIT20 WORLD CUP WINNING TEAMVICTORY PARADE SCHEDULEPM MODI MEETS INDIAN CRICKET TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.