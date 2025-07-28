PM Narendra Modi Lauds 19-Year-Old Divya Deshmukh After Her FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Triumph

Hyderabad: Divya Deshmukh orchestrated a moment of glory on Monday as she beat Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup on Monday in the competition held at Batumi, Germany. A berth in the final earned her a place in the Candidates Tournament, and winning the final saw her become India’s 88th Grandmaster.

The final kicked off with the first two classical games ending in a draw. The game then went into the tiebreakers, and the first Rapid game ended in a draw, and Divya emerged triumphant in the next to win with black pieces and was crowned as the champion.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Divya

Reflecting on the triumph, Prime Minister Modi took to the ‘X’ handle and praised both Divya and Humpy for setting up an All-India final.

“A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players!”

"Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters. Koneru Humpy has also displayed immense prowess throughout the championship. Best wishes to both players for their future endeavours”, he further added.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu also congratulates Divya

The 19-year-old also received words of appreciation from India President Droupadi Murmu as she joined the bandwagon and lauded the young sensation.

“My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmuk,h who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen. Koneru Humpy being the runner-up, both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women,” she wrote.

Divya becomes the first Indian to win the women’s Chess World Cup

In the Rapid Game 2, the 19-year-old had a strong start, pushing Humpy to her limits. The three-time gold medalist at the Olympiad got her break on move 40 as her rival blundered with the pawn and allowed the youngster to activate her queen. The veteran fought, and it was a rook endgame with the youngster holding an extra pawn.

A blunder in the last minutes by Humpy opened the doors for Divya and the veteran eventually resigned on move 75.