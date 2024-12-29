PM Modi Congratulates GM Koneru Humpy For Her Historic Second World Rapid Chess Championship Title

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's grandmaster Koneru Humpy for her historic second title triumph at the World Rapid Chess Championship held in New York on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Humpy has become only the second chess player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the title in the women's section more than once.

Humpy, who needed nothing less than a win in the ultimate battle, defeated Irene Sukandar with the black pieces in the final round. The Indian No. 1 finished on top of the standings with 8.5 out of 11 points in an incredible display in the World Rapid Championship. This is her second title in the format after her victory in 2019 in Moscow.

"Congratulations to @humpy_koneru on winning the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship! Her grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions. This victory is even more historic because it is her second world rapid championship title, thereby making her the only Indian to achieve this incredible feat," PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju were among the ones to congratulate Koneru on her historic achievement.

"What a proud moment for India! Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess!" Naidu wrote on his X handle,

"India’s chess brilliance shines brighter than ever! @humpy_koneru, your 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship victory is India’s pride & glory. Your 2nd World Rapid title redefines excellence & resilience. India celebrates not just your win but the inspiration you are to millions! Jai Hind!" said former Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju.