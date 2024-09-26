PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Men’s And Women’s Teams After Their Historic Double Gold At Chess Olympiad 2024

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian team after their historic triumph in the recently concluded Chess Olympiad 2024. Both men’s and women’s teams clinched gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad. While the men’s team defeated Slovenia, the women’s team secured a win over Azerbaijan in the final round. Also, D. Gukesh, Arjun Eigaisi and Divya Deshmukh won individual gold medals.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Chess champions and interacted with the lot which included the likes of R Vaishali, D Harika, Tania Sachdev, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa.

During the interaction, the Indian players presented PM Modi with a chessboard and Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi played a quick game of chess after that. The match left PM Modi impressed.

Earlier, the sports ministry had shared a video on social media in which the Indian players were seen leaving their hotel and heading to meet the Prime Minister.

The Indian men’s team amassed 21 points out of a possible 22 in Budapest conceding a sole draw against Uzbekistan while defeating the rest of the opponents. The team celebrated the victory with a special walk by Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh while being honoured for winning the tournament.

Gukesh played a decisive role in the campaign for India as he carved out a win in 10 out of the 11 rounds of the Open category.