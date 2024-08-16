WATCH | 'Vinesh Made Us Feel Proud By Scripting History': PM Modi, Praises Lakshya, Hockey Team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with and greeted the Indian contingent, who represented India at the world's biggest sports extravaganza - the Paris Olympics 2024 at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Wednesday. He interacted with every athlete, who were present at the venue and the video is now out on his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

PM Modi praised wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her exceptional display of skills and determination at the recently concluded Paris Games. Vinesh became the first Indian woman grappler to reach the final in wrestling at the Olympics.

While interacting with Indian athletes, PM Modi noted Vinesh's achievement and said, "Vinesh became the first Indian (women) to reach the finals in wrestling, which is a matter of great pride for all of us."

Vinesh's historic feat suffered a heartbreak as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified her for being 100 grams overweight than the prescribed category on the morning of the women's 50kg wrestling gold medal match. Following her disqualification, the 29-year-old wrestler announced her retirement from the sport through a social media post.

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist's appeal against her Olympic disqualification and awarding joint silver medal was later dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on August 14.

Apart from this, in one such conversation with shuttler Lakshya Sen, who finished fourth in the men's singles badminton competition, Modi said, "When I met Lakshya for the first time, he was very small but now he has grown up. Do you know, this time you have become a celebrity?"

To this, Lakshya replied, "Yes sir. But during matches, Prakash Sir took my phone and told me till the matches were over, I wouldn't get my phone. But after that, I got to know the support I got. It was a learning experience and a little heart-breaking as well because I came so close." A laughing Modi instantly said: "Prakash Sir was so disciplined and strict, I will send him the next time as well."

Modi then went on to ask all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied. "There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said.

"Who all are there who faced the most difficulties? But then I learnt that within a few hours that work also was done. See, how we try to provide you with the best of facilities," the Prime Minister added.

Modi also had a lighthearted chat with Harmanpreet, who opened up about how the team fought back after being down to 10 men for more than 40 minutes in the quarterfinal against Great Britain.

"Just tell me when you fought with 10-men against Britain, you must have been demoralised from the start, Sarpanch Saab, please tell, it was very difficult," Modi asked the India captain, addressing him with his nickname.

Harmanpreet replied: "Yes Sir, it was very difficult because we got the red card in the first quarter but our coaching staff helped us a lot. We visualised every situation because in the Olympics anything can happen. The motivation of the team also increased because we have a rivalry with GB (Britain)."

Modi interrupted and laughingly said: "It has been going on for the last 150 years."

Harmanpreet said: "We fought and ended the match 1-1 and won it in a shoot-out. It never happened in Olympic history (playing with 10 men for 42 minutes and then winning)." (With agency inputs)