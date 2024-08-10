PM Modi Dails Aman Sehrawat, Wrestler Promises Gold Medal In LA 2028 Olympics

New Delhi: Ace India wrestler Aman Sehrawat produced an exceptional performance in the playoff and clinched the bronze medal in men's freestyle 57 kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. His bronze medal triumph took India's tally an inch closer to their previous record of highest total of seven and are only a medal behind equaling it.
Aman defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz by 13-5 in this medal bout. With this, India won their fifth bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. Following this, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi talked to Aman over the phone and congratulated him.
During the video call, PM Modi wished Aman the best in his future endeavours. He also mentioned Aman's inspirational life, highlighting his resilience in overcoming challenges such as the loss of his parents to achieve success on the Olympic podium.
"You made the Chhatrasal Stadium your home. You are the youngest to win an Olympic medal for India. With such a long way ahead of you, you will surely fill this country with happiness," added PM Modi.
Aman expressed disappointment at missing out on the gold and said that he would prepare and do his level best to get the top prize at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. To this, the PM said, "Leave aside the gold, silver and bronze medals. You have given the country a lot already and they are taking your name with pride."
After winning the bronze, Aman received congratulatory messages from President Dropadi Murmu, PM Modi, Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Olympian Abhinav Bindra, and others.
The 21-year-old wrestler defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov by a technical superiority 10-0 win in the first round to reach the quarter-finals. He stormed into the semi-finals with a technical superiority 12-0 win over Albania's Zelimkhan Abakanov.
However, bowed out to Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals and lost his gold or silver chances. India now has a silver and five bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, giving them a total of six medals.
This 21-year-old had earned his Olympic quota by defeating the Tokyo 2020 silver medalist and his mentor Ravi Dahiya in the men's 57 kg wrestling qualification rounds. Commencing his campaign in the Paris Olympics, he defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov of Macedonia by 10-0 technical superiority in the pre-quarterfinal bout and then emerged victorious against the former world champion and fourth seed Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania 12-0 in the quarterfinal. However, he suffered a defeat within two minutes in the semifinals as the Rio Olympic silver medalist Japan's Rei Higuchi won by 10-0 via technical superiority.