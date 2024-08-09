PM Modi Congratulates Paris Olympics Silver Medalist Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Champion Makes 'This' Promise

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialed India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra and congratulated the Javelin thrower for winning the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 and hailed the sportsman spirit of his family. Neeraj bagged the silver medal after securing the second spot with the best throw of 89.45 meters, his season-best and second personal-best throw.

However, it wasn't enough to overtake his arch-rival Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97-metre, to win Pakistan's first Olympic medal since Barcelona 1992. The 27-year-old Nadeem had also recorded another 90m plus throw to sign off in style. He recorded his second-best personal throw of 91.79 meters.

Speaking on the phone call, PM Modi said, "Do not worry about missing the gold as you have already made the nation proud with his feat."

After the qualifying round, the 26-year-old Neeraj had said that his best was yet to come and he proved his word right as he broke his own record in the final, improving his previous Olympic best to 89.45 meters, his career's second personal best and season-best throw. Neeraj had thrown 87.58 meters which bagged him the gold medal in Tokyo.

"You’ve once again brought glory to the country. Millions of people were watching you with hope, even at 3 AM," PM said. "The entire nation's hope for gold couldn't be fulfilled due to the injury. Ups and downs are part of the game. We'll work even harder in the future," Neeraj replied.

The Prime Minister also praised the Indian athlete's family for showing a great sportsman spirit as he recalled the latter's mother's (Saroj Devi) interview in which she said, "The guy who won gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child".

The Prime Minister further inquired about Neeraj's injury, to which the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist said, "We'll make a decision after discussing it with the team. The competition was very tough. In such a situation, making the throw and bringing a medal for the country is a great joy." Neeraj has been struggling with a groin injury which restricts his running.

PM Modi Congratulates Paris Olympics Silver Medalist Neeraj Chopra Over Phone Call (ANI)

"You did really well. I remember last time you mentioned that the competition in javelin is tough. The way you managed even after the injury is truly remarkable. Just let go of the gold from your mind..." the PM added.

Following his silver win, Neeraj became the first track and field athlete from India to win back-to-back medals at the Olympics. He also became only India's fourth individual athlete to secure podium finishes in consecutive Olympic events after Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Norman Pritchard.