Plethora of records broken as India continue home dominance with 17th consecutive series win

Hyderabad: India won the bilateral Test series against England on Saturday as they won the fifth and final game of the series by an innings and 64 runs. Indian spinners dished out a clinical performance to help their team outplay the opponents and emerge triumphant in the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show with the willow for the Indian side as he notched up 712 runs with an average of 89. Ravichandran Ashwin picked 26 wickets from five fixtures with a bowling average of 24.81.

Here are the records broken during the bilateral series: