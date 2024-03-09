Plethora of records broken as India continue home dominance with 17th consecutive series win

Hyderabad: India won the bilateral Test series against England on Saturday as they won the fifth and final game of the series by an innings and 64 runs. Indian spinners dished out a clinical performance to help their team outplay the opponents and emerge triumphant in the series.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show with the willow for the Indian side as he notched up 712 runs with an average of 89. Ravichandran Ashwin picked 26 wickets from five fixtures with a bowling average of 24.81.
Here are the records broken during the bilateral series:
- James Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to take 700 scalps. Also, he became the third bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne to do so. Read More...
- Rohit Sharma equalled Sunil Gavaskar’s record of hitting the most hundreds by an India opener in Test cricket against England. Read More...
- Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest batter to reach 1000 Test runs by achieving the feat in just nine matches. Read More...
- Ravichandran Ashwin became the third Indian spinner to play 100 Test matches. Read More...
- Jaiswal became the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to score 600 or more runs in a Test series during the fourth Test of the series. Read More...
- The batters from both India and England showcased prolific hitting to smack most sixes in a Test series. Read More...
- Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England. Read More...
- Sarfaraz Khan joined an elite club of cricketers by scoring fifty-plus scores in each inning of the Test debut. Read More...
- During his double century in the third Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal broke a number of records, becoming the first batter to smash the most sixes in a Test innings. Read More...
- Ashwin became the second-quickest bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket after legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Read More...
- Sarfaraz Khan scored the second-fastest Test fifty on debut for India. Read More...
- Rohit Sharma climbed to the second spot in terms of hitting most sixes for India in Test cricket. Read More...
- Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev to become the quickest pacer to take 150 Test wickets. Read More...
- Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar to score a double ton in Test cricket. Read More...
- Veteran England pacer James Anderson became the oldest fast bowler to play Test cricket in India during the second Test of the series. Read More...
- Ollie Pope broke several records during his marathon knock of 196 in the first Test of the series. Read More...
- Ravindra Jadeja joined an elite list of all-rounders in Test cricket during the first Test. Read More...
- Joe Root became the highest run-getter against India in Test cricket overtaking Ricky Ponting during the opening fixture of the series. Read More...
- Joe Root scored the most runs in India vs England Tests surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. Read More...
- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja became the most successful bowling pair for India in Test cricket by taking 502 wickets while working in tandem during the first Test. Read More...
- India continued their home dominance by becoming the nation with the most home series victories in a row after winning the Ranchi Test. Read More...
- Ravichandran Ashwin took the most five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket during the fifth and final Test of the series surpassing Anil Kumble. Read More