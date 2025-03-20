Players Who Scored Century And Picked Hat-trick In IPL, Ft. Rohit Sharma

A player who contributes with both the bat and ball as well is an important asset for any cricket team. A genuine all-rounder in the squad is always a utility option in the playing XI as he contributes in multiple departments. IPL has boasted many quality all-rounders in the history of the tournament but still the unique feat of scoring a century and a hundred in the tournament is achieved only by three players.

List of players to score a century and bag a hat-trick in IPL

Rohit Sharma: Rohit has scripted the unique feat by bagging one hattrick and smashing two centuries. He registered a hattrick in IPL 2009 while playing for Deccan Charges against Mumbai Indians as he dismissed three batters in a row with his off-spin bowling. In the match where he took hattrick, Rohit dismissed two batters on the last two deliveries of the 15th over and then continued his spell taking the third wicket on the first ball of the 17th over. Abhishek Nayar, Harbhajan Singh and Jean-Paul Duminy were the three victims of the current Indian skipper’s impressive spell.

File Photo: Rohit Sharma (ANI)

Rohit Sharma has scored a couple of centuries in the tournament history. His first century came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2012 (109 Not Out) and his second came in 2024 when he smashed an unbeaten 105 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Shane Watson: The former Australian all-rounder has scored four centuries and taken one hattrick in the IPL history. While playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against SRH in the IPL 2014, Watson first dismissed Shikhar Dhawan early on in the innings on the fifth ball of the final over. He then returned to bowl at the back end of the innings and dismissed Moises Henriques and Karn Sharma.

File Photo: Shane Watson (ANI)

Watson scored two centuries each by Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. He scored his first century in IPL 2013 with a knock of 101 runs while playing for RR against CSK. The right-handed batter then played a knock of unbeaten 104 runs while playing for RR against KKR.

His other two centuries came in the 2015 and 2018 seasons for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Sunil Narine: The West Indian all-rounder has picked one hat trick and has also racked up one century in the tournament history. Narine clocked his one and only hattrick while playing for KKR against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Narine dismissed David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann in a row and ended the match with bowling figures of 3/33 from four overs.

File Photo: Sunil Narine (ANI)

His first and only century in the IPL came against RR in IPL 2024. He played a knock of 109 runs from just 56 deliveries while playing against the Rajasthan franchise.