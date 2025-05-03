Not Only Shubman Gill, These Players Have Also Been Involved In Heated Moments With Umpires

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. However, the match was marred with controversy as GT skipper Shubman Gill was seen losing his cool on the match officials after a couple of decision went against the team and in opposition’s favour.

Gill was dismissed on 76 but the dismissal involved a controversial moment as there as doubt whether the ball or keeper’s gloves had dislodged the bails. The decision didn’t go in Gill’s favour despite the doubt and he was dismissed.

During the 14th over of the SRH innings, Gill was engaged in another heated moment on-field umpire after Abhishek Sharma survived an LBW call as the impact was on the umpire’s call.

Players usually avoid to get into an altercation with the umpires as they incur heavy penalties on the players. But, sometimes the emotions get better of the players and they fight with the match officials.

Virat Kohli: Former India skipper Kohli was involved in a heated moment with the umpire during KKR vs RCB match in the 2024 edition at the Eden Gardens. Kohli was dismissed on a high full toss and he decided to take review for a no-ball. Subsequently, Kohli had a heated exchange with the umpire and he was slapped with 50% fine on match fee.

MS Dhoni: Dhoni usually showcases calm behavior on the field but he loses his cool on rare occasions. The CSK skipper had a fiery exchange with the umpire over a decision. During the match against RR, a no-ball call in there over of Ben Stokes left Dhoni seething and he walked into the ground. The CSK captain confronted the umpires in a fierce manner but later regretted his act

Marcus Stoinis : The LSG all-rounder was involved in a fight in IPL 2022 during a fixture against RCB. The Australian cricketer had lashed out at the umpires when a wide was not called out by the umpire. On the next delivery, he was dismissed and he was involved in an altercation with the umpires after the incident.

Rishabh Pant: The cricketer world witnessed Pant’s wrath in the IPL 2022 when the Delhi Capitals skipper was irked by a no-ball call not given by the umpire. It was the final over of a tense chase and every ball was crucial for DC. Pant even signalled his batters to walk off but was later fined for the act.

Shubman Gill: The latest episode of a cricketer getting into a fight came during the IPL 2025 fixture between GT and SRH. Gill was unhappy with the LBW decision made by the umpire and started arguing with him over the ruling.