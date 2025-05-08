Players, Support Staff Reach Hotels Safely After PBKS vs DC Match Abandoned

Hyderabad: Both teams players and coaches reached the team hotel safely after IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was called off due to floodlights failure on Thursday, May 8. However, according to the PTI, the PBKS vs DC clash has been called off due to attacks from Pakistan in various parts of country.

There could different modes of transportation are being planned to take players out from the Dharamshala tomorrow, said the highly placed sources to ETV Bharat.

Firstly, the PBKS vs DC game began 1 hour later from the scheduled time due to rain as the first ball was bowled at 8:30 pm instead of 7:30 pm IST. However, it was going on in a regular manner before one of the light towers went off at the stadium following the dismissal of opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball of the 11th over.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer did come at the crease to face the next ball, the play was halted due to a floodlight failure. However, the delay continued to get longer, and the match was eventually called off.

There's no official statement yet from the IPL governing council on the sharing of points between the two teams for the fixture. Delhi Capitals were 122/1 in 10.1 overs after Prabhsimran Singh (50* off 28) and Priyansh Arya (70 off 34) got them off to a terrific start.