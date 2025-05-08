ETV Bharat / sports

Players, Support Staff Reach Hotels Safely After PBKS vs DC Match Abandoned

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has issued a statement after IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings gets called off.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has issued a statement after IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings gets called off.
BCCI Issues Statement After PBKS vs DC Match Abandoned (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 11:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Both teams players and coaches reached the team hotel safely after IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was called off due to floodlights failure on Thursday, May 8. However, according to the PTI, the PBKS vs DC clash has been called off due to attacks from Pakistan in various parts of country.

There could different modes of transportation are being planned to take players out from the Dharamshala tomorrow, said the highly placed sources to ETV Bharat.

Firstly, the PBKS vs DC game began 1 hour later from the scheduled time due to rain as the first ball was bowled at 8:30 pm instead of 7:30 pm IST. However, it was going on in a regular manner before one of the light towers went off at the stadium following the dismissal of opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball of the 11th over.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer did come at the crease to face the next ball, the play was halted due to a floodlight failure. However, the delay continued to get longer, and the match was eventually called off.

There's no official statement yet from the IPL governing council on the sharing of points between the two teams for the fixture. Delhi Capitals were 122/1 in 10.1 overs after Prabhsimran Singh (50* off 28) and Priyansh Arya (70 off 34) got them off to a terrific start.

Hyderabad: Both teams players and coaches reached the team hotel safely after IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, was called off due to floodlights failure on Thursday, May 8. However, according to the PTI, the PBKS vs DC clash has been called off due to attacks from Pakistan in various parts of country.

There could different modes of transportation are being planned to take players out from the Dharamshala tomorrow, said the highly placed sources to ETV Bharat.

Firstly, the PBKS vs DC game began 1 hour later from the scheduled time due to rain as the first ball was bowled at 8:30 pm instead of 7:30 pm IST. However, it was going on in a regular manner before one of the light towers went off at the stadium following the dismissal of opener Priyansh Arya on the very first ball of the 11th over.

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer did come at the crease to face the next ball, the play was halted due to a floodlight failure. However, the delay continued to get longer, and the match was eventually called off.

There's no official statement yet from the IPL governing council on the sharing of points between the two teams for the fixture. Delhi Capitals were 122/1 in 10.1 overs after Prabhsimran Singh (50* off 28) and Priyansh Arya (70 off 34) got them off to a terrific start.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PBKS VS DC MATCH ABANDONEDPBKS VS DC PLAYERS SAFETYBCCI ON PBKS VS DC IPL MATCHINDIA PAKISTAN WARIPL 2025PBKS VS DC PLAYERS REACH HOTELS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.