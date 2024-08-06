Players Need To Take Responsibility; Prakash Padukone Blasts Indian Shutters' Performance In Paris Olympics

Paris (France): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a heartbreaking loss against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match in the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone blasted the Indian badminton players after their poor outing in Paris saying its high time that the players should step up and win.

This is the first time since 2008 that India will return without a medal in badminton in the Olympics. Sen lost the bronze medal match in a three-setter and with it, India’s hopes of winning a medal in badminton were crushed.

Earlier, PV Sindhu lost to China's He Bing Jiao in the Round of 16 fixture in the women’s singles while the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty conceded a defeat against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men’s doubles quarterfinal. HS Prannoy was knocked out form the competition in the Round of 16 whereas Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto faltered in the group stage.

Reflecting on the Indian campaign in the competition, Padukone said that the government played their part in assisting the athletes and it is high time that the players should step up.

“I am a little disappointed in our performance that we could not even get a single medal from Badminton. Like I have said before, we were contenders for three medals so at least one would have made me happy. But having said this, this time the Government, Sports Authority of India, and Sports Ministry everybody has done their best and I don't think anyone could have done anything more than what the Government has done so I think the players also need to take responsibility," he told reporters after Sen's match.

He also added that the players need to introspect on their performance.

"The players also need to introspect. You can't just keep asking for more and more and more. Maybe the players are not working hard enough to get a medal at the Olympics. Not just only coaches or anybody. You have a sports science support team, players have their own physios, S&C coach, own nutritionist. I don't think any of the other countries, including the USA and all, have so much of facilities. Let's be frank,” he added.

Lakshya showcased an impressive show in his debut Olympics but missed an opportunity to win a medal.