ETV Bharat / sports

Play True Day 2025: Raising Awareness On Clean Sports, Global Fight Against Doping

Hyderabad: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided that on April 11, athletes, organisations and sports enthusiasts from across the world will unite to celebrate Play True Day, which is dedicated to clean sport and intended to raise awareness among athletes, public and others about the global fight against doping.

Initiated by WADA, this campaign aims to raise awareness about the value of clean sport. Elite athletes, amateurs and sports organisations participate to inspire the next generation with their messages. The inspiration for the initiative stems from a 2013 WADA-hosted education conference, which was attended by 17 Latin American countries that were the driving force behind celebrating Play True Day.

WADA President Witold Bańka emphasised that Play True Day is an opportunity for the entire sporting community to unite and reaffirm our commitment to clean sport. This year’s theme ‘Play True: It Starts with You’ emphasises that safeguarding the integrity of sport begins with each of us making the right choices.

How Doping affects?

According to Interpol, doping is often viewed as a crime committed by an individual. But the reality is that when an athlete takes illegal performance-enhancing drugs (PED), it is just one piece in a larger network of crime. Doping is the act of consuming artificial and often illegal substances to gain an advantage over others in sporting competitions (anabolic steroids, human growth hormones, stimulants and diuretics for example).

Doping can have harmful and long-lasting side effects on health and also kills sportsman spirit. Using banned substances to gain an unfair advantage which significantly devalues the spirit of competition. An anti-doping program's goal is "to protect the athletes' fundamental right to participate in doping-free sport and thus promote health, fairness, and equality for athletes worldwide," according to WADA.

Doping in India

According to NADA report of 2022-23, there has been a sharp rise in doping cases going by the number of athletes who tested positive in the year 2022-23. As per the report, 142 positive cases (Adverse Analytical Findings) were reported during the period, with athletics topping the charts (49 AAF), followed by weightlifting (22) and wrestling (17). It was a significant jump from the 39 dope positive cases from the previous year (2021-22).

One reason for the jump is the increase in the number of tests conducted by NADA. In 2021-22 NADA collected 2547 samples, while 4342 samples were tested in the last cycle. Of this, 2596 were in-competition tests and 1746 were out of competition tests.

Bans due to Doping in India

Bans were imposed on former Asian Games medallist quarter-miler MR Poovamma, javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympian Shivpal Singh -- whose ban period was later reduced from four years to one year by the Appeal Panel, and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu by the Anti-Doping disciplinary panel in 2022-23.

In weightlifting Sanjita Chanu, the two-time Commonwealth Games champion, was the biggest catch. She tested positive during the 2022 National Games, where she won a silver medal. The run-up to the Asian Games in September also saw national inter-state women’s 400m champion Anjali Devi, shot putter Karanveer Singh, federation Cup gold medallist discus thrower Kirpal Singh fail dope tests.