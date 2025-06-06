T20 World Cup-Winning Team Player Retires From International Cricket Ahead Of India's Test Tour To England

Hyderabad: Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla drew curtains on international career as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The veteran spinner took to social media and shared a heartfelt message. “After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game,” the 36-year-old Chawla wrote in an Instagram post.

The spinner made his India Test match debut against England at the age of 17 years and 75 days and still remains India’s second youngest male debutant in the format after Sachin Tendulkar (16y 205d).

The right-arm leg-spinner represented India in 25 ODIs, 3 Test matches, and 7 T20Is, where he took a total of 43 wickets across formats. Chawla was a part of India’s T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007 and the ODI World Cup winning squad in 2011 as well. Chawla amassed over 1000 wickets across formats in professional cricket.

The 35-year-old has also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Chawla was the batter who hit the winning runs in the IPL 2014 final to guide KKR to their second title. He is still the fourth leading wicket-taker in IPL history, taking 192 wickets in 192 matches.

"The Indian Premier League has been a truly special chapter in my career, and I have cherished every moment playing in it. A special mention to my late father, whose belief in me lit the path I walked. Without him, this journey would never have been possible. Today is a deeply emotional day for me as I officially announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live within me. I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying with me the spirit and lessons of this beautiful game," he added.

Chawla last played for India in December 2012 when he played against England in a T20I match in Mumbai. He went unsold in IPL 2025 mega auction and as a result didn't get a chance to play.