IPL 2025: “Jaldi se…” Pitch Invader In KKR vs RCB Match Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him

Kolkata: In the opening fixture of the IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, a fan breached the security to touch Virat Kohli’s feet. The boy named Rituparno Pakhira invaded the pitch during the match to meet the star Indian batter. He has now revealed the interaction between him and the 36-year-old stalwart.

The boy bowed down and fell in Kohli’s feet and was later picked up by the star batter, who hugged him before the security personnel took him away. After his arrest, he recently spoke about his interaction with Kohli and revealed that the RCB star told him to run away fast.

“The moment I touched his feet, Virat Kohli sir, asked my name and said, ‘Jaldi se bhaag jaa (run away fast). He even asked the security to not hit me,” the 18-year-old was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Kohli was in full flow as he top score for RCB with a stellar knock of 59* (36). He continued from where he left off last season and attacked the opposition from the start. He stitched a massive opening stand with Phillip Salt, and the duo added 95 runs from 51 deliveries.

Thanks to their firework at the top, RCB comfortably chased the target of 175 runs in 16.2 overs and put an end to their four-match losing streak against KKR. Earlier, Kolkata were restricted to 174/8 in their 20 overs as Krunal Pandya bowled an impressive spell, taking three wickets.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31), Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 7) and Rinku Singh (12 off 10), finishing with 3/29 from his four overs. He was adjudged Player of the Match.