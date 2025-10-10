ETV Bharat / sports

Philip Noel Baker - Only Athlete To Achieve Double Delight Of Nobel Peace Prize And An Olympic Gold

Hyderabad: The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was awarded to Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela for her work in promoting democratic rights and her struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. The Nobel Prize is given to those who have made great contributions in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace, physics, medicine, and economics. The Olympic medal is considered the most prestigious medal in the field of sports. Both are considered very valuable awards. There have been many personalities to win a Nobel Peace Prize and an Olympic medal, but only one has earned both.

Only one person to won the Nobel Peace Prize and an Olympic medal

Only one person in the world has won both of these awards. His name is Philip Noel Baker. He won the Olympic medal in 1920 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1959.

Philip Noel Baker was born in London on 1 November 1889. He graduated with an MA with honours from Cambridge University in 1913. While studying history and economics at Cambridge, he proved himself to be a keen sportsman, along with being a brilliant scholar. He represented the University in many competitions and won prizes for his impressive performances. Baker ran for Great Britain in the 1912 and 1920 Olympic Games. He was also the flag bearer for the country at the 1912 Games.

But, in his first Games in Stockholm, he failed to survive the first round of the 800 metres. In the 1,500 metres, he qualified for the final, but sacrificed his chances to allow his university teammate Arnold Jackson to overtake him. Jackson won the gold medal, followed by Baker, who finished sixth. Baker acted as a pacemaker for Jackson, helping his teammate set a pace which helped him secure gold.

File Photo: Philip Noel Baker (Getty Images)

He reached the final of the 1500 metres at the 1920 Antwerp Games, but narrowly lost to teammate Albert Hill and bagged the silver medal. Baker faced fierce competition on the track and came second by a narrow margin of a single second.

After bidding adieu to the sport, he founded organisations working for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Becker’s work and his achievements

Worked as Robert Cecil's assistant at the Paris Peace Conference, helping to draft the League of Nations Treaty.