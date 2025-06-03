Phil Salt Doubtful For RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final As He Is Expecting Child Birth?

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is bound to get a new champion on Tuesday in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), two teams that haven't won the title in the tournament's 18-year history, will be the new champions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have always had openers who go bang bang from the ball one. The opening partnership between Phil Salt and batting stalwart Virat Kohli has been their fastest for RCB in IPL history. They have also recorded the third-highest aggregate in any season and third quickest among the teams in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli has been the constant and he's improved his intent over the last two years. RCB openers are going at 10.29 per over courtesy of his partner Phil Salt, who has 387 runs at a strike-rate of 175.9 this season. Among those who have opened in at least eight matches this season, only Abhishek Sharma and Priyansh Arya have scored faster than Salt.

Salt not just takes the charge on opposition bowlers right from the word go and puts the opposition under pressure, but he allows other batters time to take a breath. He's attempted to hit boundaries off 124 of the 220 balls he's faced this season, a rate bettered by only the finisher Tim David among RCB's batters.

A real threat for Salt is pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has got him out cheaply twice in three matches this year. He's been slowest against left-arm pace (strike rate 155.38). However, he loves spin and left no stone unturned against leg-spinners as well, his strike rate is 200 though he has got out twice in 23 balls against leggings. The average opener in all IPL matches involving Salt has a strike rate of 157.38 while averaging 35. Salt's numbers are 176.8 and 35.92, which puts him among the elite openers of his time in the IPL.

Salt scored a scintillating half-century on a brutish pitch to help RCB win Qualifier 1. With the kind of form he is, Salt's unavailability might hamper RCB's plans ahead of the crucial IPL 2025 final against PBKS. As Salt and his partner are expecting a child soon, he is doubtful for the all important title clash, which could be the first one for RCB in the 18-year long history of the tournament.

Salt was the notable absentee during RCB's training session on the eve of the final, but that isn't unusual. If Salt is not in Ahmedabad and has dashed home to be with his family, RCB won't let it be known until match day.