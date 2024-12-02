ETV Bharat / sports

Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola Taunts Liverpool Fans In Retaliation After Liverpool Beats Manchester City By 2-0

Liverpool outplayed Manchester City by 2-0 and the fixture also witnessed a moment of controversy as Pep Guardiola taunted opposition fans.

EPL 2024/25
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola puts up six fingers to remind the jeering fans of his six Premier League titles (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Liverpool (England): Liverpool cruised ahead in the title race of the English Premier League 2024-25 as they beat Manchester City by 2-0 on Sunday. With the victory, Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the points table and 11 points ahead of Manchester City. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds win the match and extend the gap between them and City.

City has now went winless in last seven games which includes six losses. The defeat would have been more embarrassing for City but Virgil van Dijk hit the post once while Salah missed the target to miss out on a goal opportunity.

Under the manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has 11 wins from 13 fixtures in the league. They recently beat European Champions Real Madrid after thrashing German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0.

Pep Guardiola Mocked

The home crowd got on the nerves of City manager Pep Guardiola as they chanted that he would be fired in the morning. But the team manager showed six fingers in response to the crowd's mocking. His gesture signified the number of titles he has won since arriving at Etihad.

“Maybe they're right, that I must be sacked (fired) for the results we have, but I didn't expect (that) in Anfield. It’s fine. It’s part of the game. I understand completely and accept it. We had incredible, incredible battles together,” Guardiola said after the match as quoted by News Agency AP.

Guardiola now has lost four league games in a row for the first time as a manager. The last time City lost four in a row was in 2008 according to Opta.

Liverpool (England): Liverpool cruised ahead in the title race of the English Premier League 2024-25 as they beat Manchester City by 2-0 on Sunday. With the victory, Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the points table and 11 points ahead of Manchester City. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds win the match and extend the gap between them and City.

City has now went winless in last seven games which includes six losses. The defeat would have been more embarrassing for City but Virgil van Dijk hit the post once while Salah missed the target to miss out on a goal opportunity.

Under the manager Arne Slot, Liverpool has 11 wins from 13 fixtures in the league. They recently beat European Champions Real Madrid after thrashing German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0.

Pep Guardiola Mocked

The home crowd got on the nerves of City manager Pep Guardiola as they chanted that he would be fired in the morning. But the team manager showed six fingers in response to the crowd's mocking. His gesture signified the number of titles he has won since arriving at Etihad.

“Maybe they're right, that I must be sacked (fired) for the results we have, but I didn't expect (that) in Anfield. It’s fine. It’s part of the game. I understand completely and accept it. We had incredible, incredible battles together,” Guardiola said after the match as quoted by News Agency AP.

Guardiola now has lost four league games in a row for the first time as a manager. The last time City lost four in a row was in 2008 according to Opta.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUELIVERPOOLMANCHESTER CITYERLING HAALANDPEP GUARDIOLA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.