PCB Writes To ICC After Host Pakistan's Name Omitted From India-Bangladesh Broadcast

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed displeasure to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the absence of the country's name from the tournament logo shown during the live broadcast of the India versus Bangladesh clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 played in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.
According to PCB sources, the ICC has admitted the error and assured that it will use the three-line logo with the Pakistan name in all matches in Dubai -- the same broadcast graphic shown in matches in the host country.
India will be playing all their games including the semi-final and the final, only if they reach that stage, in Dubai as part of the hybrid model agreed by the concerned stakeholders.
"Yes, it's confirmed that PCB has written to ICC, and the ICC has assured the PCB that they will use the three-line horizontal logo with the Pakistan name in all Dubai matches - the same broadcast logo graphic which was used in Karachi matches on February 19 and 21," a PCB source told PTI.
PTI's report also stated that the ICC had informally told PCB that it was a technical error.
During the India-Bangladesh match, the logo in the top left corner of the broadcast carried just the event name -- Champions Trophy 2025 -- but not Pakistan, the host country. Having a host's name or logo is normal practice in tournaments.
India secured a comprehensive victory against Bangladesh by six wickets in that match thanks to Mohammed Shami's historic five-for and Shubman Gill's eighth ODI century, which was their opening match in the eight-team competition.
The graphics are prepared and produced by UK-based Sunset & Vine under ICC's supervision, well in advance and are provided for live feed. The issue came to light before the marque Champions Trophy clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.