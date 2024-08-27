ETV Bharat / sports

PCB To Rely on AI Model To Pick Squad; Reveals Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a bizarre claim saying that the board will rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to pick the squad for the upcoming Champions Cup. Naqvi also added that there is a lack of data associated with domestic players so AI is needed to overcome that issue.

Mohsin Naqvi (AFP)

Pakistan cricket is under a lot of scrutiny in recent times due to their performances. The team first displayed a disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup and also lost the first Test of a bilateral series against Bangladesh. Amidst all the criticism, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a bizarre claim saying that 80 % of the players will be selected via Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the upcoming Champions Cup.

After their recent loss against Bangladesh, the Pakistan national team and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi have come under scrutiny for not dropping the non-performing players from the squad.

Responding to the flak faced by him, Naqvi has stated that a pool of 150 players will be selected for the Champions Cup - a domestic tournament in the country and 80 % of them will be picked through AI. He also added that there is a lack of data associated with the domestic players in Pakistan.

"We had a lot of players for which we didn't have records. This Cup (Champions Cup) will make domestic cricket strong, we'll have a pool of 150 players, and then the surgery we need to be done, the selection committee will do. People said 'do it all today, slit the throats of four-five players, and get rid of them'. You can't dump someone unless you have a better one to replace them," Naqvi said.

"Of these 150 players that have been selected, 80% of it has been done by AI (Artificial intelligence), and 20% using humans. Nobody can challenge that. We gave about 20% weightage to our selection committee. If we replace a player with a worse one, you'll be the first to complain. We'll have records and we'll all be able to see transparently who deserves a place in the team.”

Earlier, PCB named five of the top cricketers in the country as the mentors of the teams in the Champions Cup. Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were declared as the mentors of the teams participating in the tournament.

