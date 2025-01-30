PCB shares Video Of Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday shared a video of their newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore three weeks ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the mega event, there has been massive scrutiny on the preparedness of the PCB to host the tournament due to the incomplete renovation work of the stadiums.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 19 and will take place in three stadiums across the country: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The PCB is eager to showcase its preparations for this significant cricketing event and has shared a video highlighting the newly constructed stands at Gaddafi Stadium.
آئی سی سی چیمپئنز ٹرافی ٹورنامنٹ۔ راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم مین پویلین اور میڈیا باکسز کی اپ گریڈیشن کا کام— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 29, 2025
انکلوژرز میں کرسیوں کی تنصیب کا کام آخری مرحلے میں
چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کا راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم کا دورہ
چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے اپ گریڈیشن پراجیکٹ پر… pic.twitter.com/5e3QUrqhCL
“Unveiling the stunning new-look Gaddafi Stadium! Under the lights, it's a sight to behold! ONE WORD to describe your excitement after seeing this breathtaking view? We can't wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series & #ChampionsTrophy @ICC @ICCMediaComms,” wrote PCB on their X account as they shared the video with their fans.
چیمپئنز ٹرافی کے لیے قذافی اسٹیڈیم کو نئے انداز سے تیار کیا گیا ہے— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 23, 2025
پی سی بی چیرمین محسن نقوی کی ذاتی کوششوں اور گہری دلچسپی کے سبب اسٹیڈیم کا تعمیراتی کام اور تزئین اور آرائش
صرف پانچ ماہ کی ریکارڈ مدت میں پایہ تکمیل کو پہنچ رہی ہے۔
پی سی بی چیرمین محسن نقوی اسٹیڈیم کے… pic.twitter.com/gnoXnbALMK
Ahead of the Champions Trophy, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi will also host the tri-nation series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand is scheduled to start on February 08. The series will also serve as an opportunity for the PCB to unveil their redesigned and redeveloped venues to the cricketing world ahead of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan, who recently played a Test series vs West Indies at home, would look to find the right combination in the ODI setup before the Champions Trophy begins.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Rawalpindi stadium on Tuesday, January 28. However, Pakistan's leading English daily 'Dawn’ claims that the board won’t be able to meet the required standards for their venues for the Champions Trophy by the January 31 deadline.
PCB has reportedly spent around 1.2 billion rupees on the upgrade and construction of new buildings at the venues in Karachi and Lahore. At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the seating capacity has been increased with the addition of new chairs. Additionally, 480 modern LED lights have been installed to improve broadcast quality.