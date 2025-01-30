PCB shares Video Of Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday shared a video of their newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore three weeks ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the mega event, there has been massive scrutiny on the preparedness of the PCB to host the tournament due to the incomplete renovation work of the stadiums.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 19 and will take place in three stadiums across the country: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The PCB is eager to showcase its preparations for this significant cricketing event and has shared a video highlighting the newly constructed stands at Gaddafi Stadium.

“Unveiling the stunning new-look Gaddafi Stadium! Under the lights, it's a sight to behold! ONE WORD to describe your excitement after seeing this breathtaking view? We can't wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series & #ChampionsTrophy @ICC @ICCMediaComms,” wrote PCB on their X account as they shared the video with their fans.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi will also host the tri-nation series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand is scheduled to start on February 08. The series will also serve as an opportunity for the PCB to unveil their redesigned and redeveloped venues to the cricketing world ahead of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan, who recently played a Test series vs West Indies at home, would look to find the right combination in the ODI setup before the Champions Trophy begins.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Rawalpindi stadium on Tuesday, January 28. However, Pakistan's leading English daily 'Dawn’ claims that the board won’t be able to meet the required standards for their venues for the Champions Trophy by the January 31 deadline.

PCB has reportedly spent around 1.2 billion rupees on the upgrade and construction of new buildings at the venues in Karachi and Lahore. At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the seating capacity has been increased with the addition of new chairs. Additionally, 480 modern LED lights have been installed to improve broadcast quality.