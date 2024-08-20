PCB Denies Media Reports Claiming The Change In Schedule Of Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied all the media reports suggesting that the dates of the Champions Trophy 2025 are going to be rescheduled. There has been a lot of chatter amongst the cricket fraternity around whether India will tour Pakistan or not for the ICC event.

PCB confirms Champions Trophy to be played as per schedule

Earlier, several media reports had claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants their matches to be held in UAE or Sri Lanka. Also, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla stated that the Indian team can go to play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan if necessary but for that the government’s approval is necessary.

However, PCB has refuted all the claims made by media reports saying that the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan as per schedule from February 19 to March 9.

“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi’s comments from yesterday’s media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the possibility of a change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism,” the board said in an official statement.

“The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan’s iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025.”

Pakistan are defending champions

The Champions Trophy will be back on the list of ICC events after a long span of eight years. When the last edition of the tournament was played in 2017, Pakistan won the silverware beating India by a margin of 180 runs. The tournament will be back after a long span and Pakistan would be looking to defend their title this time around.