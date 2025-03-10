Controversy Erupts Over PCB Officials' Absence At Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony

Dubai: A controversy ignited after the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not invite Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials on stage for the closing ceremony despite him being present at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

According to the PTI's report, PCB's chief executive officer Sumair Ahmed, who was also the director of the tournament, was present at the venue but was not invited to the ceremony. Notably, Pakistan were the original host of the tournament and later had to co-host with Dubai after the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) denied to visit the neighbouring country, citing security reasons.

"PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior, but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation," the source said.

The source further said that for some reason or misunderstanding, the PCB official was not called on the podium, from where ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Devajit Saikia gave away the medals, trophies, and jackets to the players.

As per the normal practice at ICC events, the hosts of the tournament were asked to be present at the presentation ceremony. However, on this occasion, at the Champions Trophy 2025, they didn't have any representative on the podium.

The PCB is expected to take up the matter with the ICC as to why its CEO was not invited on stage for the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also questioned the absence of PCB officials from the post-match presentation ceremony after the final of the tournament.

"India has won the Champions Trophy, but I noticed there was no representative from the PCB after the final. Pakistan was hosting the Champions Trophy. I do not understand it," Akhtar said in a video posted on social 'X'.

"Why was nobody (from PCB) there to present the trophy? It is beyond me. It is something to think about. This is the world stage, you should have been here. Feeling very down to see that," Akhtar added.

BCCI president Binny presented the white jackets to India and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Shah handed the trophy to Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the Indian players.

India had refused to play their matches in Pakistan, citing security concerns. The PCB agreed to a hybrid model, allowing India to play their games in Dubai.