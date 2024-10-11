Pakistan Cricket Board Pulls Of Another Bizarre Move, Includes Retired Umpire, Sports Broadcaster In Selection Committee

Lahore (Pakistan): A few hours after their horrifying innings and 47-run defeat against England at home despite scoring 500+ runs in the first essay, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced new members of the men's senior cricket team selection committee that includes former ICC Elite Panel Umpire. With this appointment, Aleem Dar became the first umpire to get into the country's cricket Board.

The Test in Multan continued a humiliating home run for the Men in Green, which saw them losing getting white-washed by Bangladesh, the visitors first Series win against the hosts. Earlier this year, they suffered a 3-0 loss against Australia down under and now the Pakistan cricket team became the first Test-playing nation who has a Test match by an innings margin despite scoring 500-plus runs in the first innings.

Former Test players Aaqib Javed, who has been a fierce critic of the PCB and the team in the past, and Azhar Ali, along with analyst Hassan Cheema, a well known sports broadcaster who has served as manager of a franchise in Pakistan's Super League, have also been named in the panel. Notably, former Test batter Asad Shafiq was already part of the committee.

The PCB said all the members would have voting rights, but didn't explain on whether the coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, will be able to vote or not?

Dar, who has officiated in 448 international matches during his over 20-year career, recently announced his retirement from international umpiring. The 56-year-old will hang up his boots from umpiring profession with the conclusion of Pakistan's 2024-25 domestic season.

The revamped selection committee's first assignment will be to pick the squads for the remaining two Tests against England followed by white-ball series in Australia and South Africa.