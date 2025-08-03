ETV Bharat / sports

WCL 2025: PCB Issues Blanket Ban On Future Participation In Tournament

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a blanket ban on Sunday on its players’ participation in the future editions of the World Championship of Legends. They have accused the tournament organisers of being ‘biased’ and lacking sporting integrity. The decision comes after the Indian team withdrew from both their group-stage and semifinal match against Pakistan, standing in solidarity with the country’s stand against keeping any bilateral sporting ties with the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Blanket ban from participation in future editions of WCL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its decision to issue a blanket ban.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces that it is issuing a blanket ban from future participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL)," the PCB said in a statement.

The board also took strong exception to the decision of awarding points to India despite them forfeiting the match and called it tainted with hypocrisy and bias. India were set to meet Pakistan in the group stage, but the players like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh cited national sentiment after the terror attack.

The PCB reviewed with considerable disappointment WCL's appalling conduct of awarding points to a willfully forfeiting team, and the content of the press releases of the WCL announcing the cancellation of the scheduled India vs. Pakistan legends matches, which were tainted with hypocrisy and bias,” the PCB said.