PCB Issues Legal Notice To Corbin Bosch For His Withdrawal From PSL To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a legal notice to South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch for breaching his contract following his withdrawl from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to participate in Indian Premier League. Bosch was named as replacement player by Mumbai Indians (MI) for his compatriot pacer Lizard Williams ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to injury.

Notably, for the first time, PSL's window is clashing with the cash-rich IPL. The IPL will commence from March 22 to May 25, while the PSL will run from April 11 to May 18.

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Corbin Bosch put his into the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League Players Draft, held in Lahore on January 13. The pace bowling all-rounder was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category. Hence, the PCB has issued a legal notice to him for breaching his contractual obligations with the board. Coincidently, Bosch made his both, ODI and Test debuts, against Pakistan last year.

The PSL franchises want to take some sort of action on Bosch, as they want to avoid such incident in the future, leading to the discussion about the outright ban.

A PCB statement said: "The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments. The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter."

The statement didn't mention the exact time frame given to the cricketer to respond on the matter.

The PSL draft duly attracted a large number of high-profile players, including David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder, Rassie van der Dussen and Kane Williamson, players who went unsold in the IPL auction.