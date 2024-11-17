ECB Chief Extends Best Wishes To Pakistan For Hosting Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: With only a few months to go for the ICC Champions Trophy, there is still uncertainty about the hosts of the tournament. Pakistan is supposed to be the host nation, but the possibility is hampered as India have declined to tour the country and have instead proposed a hybrid model. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came up with a strong response declining the hybrid model and also asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter.

With both nations sticking to their stand, the host nation for the ICC event is yet to be decided. According to some media reports, the hosting of the tournament might be handed to South Africa.

Amidst this scenario, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has shown support to the PCB according to the X post by the latter. PCB chief Moshin Nqvi met his ECB counterpart, Thompson. The ECB chairman had positive opinions regarding Pakistan hosting the tournament. He also gave his vote of confidence to Naqvi.

The matter grabbed the limelight recently as Pakistan had mentioned the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) areas in their trophy tour. However, the plans were dropped after BCCI lodged a complaint against PCB and ICC rejected the plan of the hosts.

Considering the stance of India and Pakistan, the hosting of the tournament is still uncertain. Multiple options are being explored by the ICC currently regarding the hosting of the event.