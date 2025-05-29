ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Shreyas Iyer's Tact Up Against RCB's Flair In Battle Of Equals

Mullanpur: Shreyas Iyer's inspiring leadership will face its toughest challenge when Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to lock horns with equally formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Thursday, May 29.

Having earned the cushion of a top-two finish, one can expect both teams to have a no holds barred approach knowing they will get another shot at reaching the final even if they come up short on the opening night of the play-offs.

Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory having made the play-offs for the first time since 2014 but they are not carrying the baggage of the past in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.

RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and like every season, are hoping to end their title drought.

The Iyer-Ponting partnership has resulted in a stellar turnaround for Punjab Kings, who have finally cracked the consistency code after more than a decade of under-performance. Their major success have come from contributions from Indian players which include six uncapped players.

The opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and rookie Priyansh Arya has laid the platform for the likes of Iyer and Josh Inglis to build. Finisher Shashank Singh and floater Nehal Wadhera continue to improve their game with each passing season and more recently.

However, Punjab will find themselves into a good state of mind after overseas players in the likes of Ashmat Omarzai (2 wickets & 9-ball 21 runs vs Rajasthan Royals), Marcus Stoinis (44 off 16 balls vs Delhi Capitals) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42 balls) getting into the groove in previous few games.

Punjab will miss the services of Marco Jansen who left India to join the South African team ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The southpaw bowled the crucial overs both in the powerplay and death. He even played some cameos for PBKS with the bat when needed. Kyle Jamieson showed promise in his debut for the franchise but will need to bowl better upfront to make an impact. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai could take Jansen's spot.