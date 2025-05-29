PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Shreyas Iyer's Tact Up Against RCB's Flair In Battle Of Equals

Mullanpur: Shreyas Iyer's inspiring leadership will face its toughest challenge when Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to lock horns with equally formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Thursday, May 29.
Having earned the cushion of a top-two finish, one can expect both teams to have a no holds barred approach knowing they will get another shot at reaching the final even if they come up short on the opening night of the play-offs.
𝐎𝐧𝐞. 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩. 𝐀𝐭. 𝐀. 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/mhqztBoU9s— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 29, 2025
Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory having made the play-offs for the first time since 2014 but they are not carrying the baggage of the past in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.
RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and like every season, are hoping to end their title drought.
Biggest Match Day of the season, yet. 🧿— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025
We're ALL IN, let's do this lads! 🫡🔥
Catch all the LIVE action on @jiohotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/kWsZXh0ado
The Iyer-Ponting partnership has resulted in a stellar turnaround for Punjab Kings, who have finally cracked the consistency code after more than a decade of under-performance. Their major success have come from contributions from Indian players which include six uncapped players.
The opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and rookie Priyansh Arya has laid the platform for the likes of Iyer and Josh Inglis to build. Finisher Shashank Singh and floater Nehal Wadhera continue to improve their game with each passing season and more recently.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦. 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 🔥#PBKS & #RCB are just 1⃣ win away from a place in the #TATAIPL 2025 finals 😬— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2025
Who's making it through? 🤔#PBKSvRCB | #TheLastMile | @PunjabKingsIPL | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/1eiHt3oE34
However, Punjab will find themselves into a good state of mind after overseas players in the likes of Ashmat Omarzai (2 wickets & 9-ball 21 runs vs Rajasthan Royals), Marcus Stoinis (44 off 16 balls vs Delhi Capitals) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42 balls) getting into the groove in previous few games.
Punjab will miss the services of Marco Jansen who left India to join the South African team ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The southpaw bowled the crucial overs both in the powerplay and death. He even played some cameos for PBKS with the bat when needed. Kyle Jamieson showed promise in his debut for the franchise but will need to bowl better upfront to make an impact. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai could take Jansen's spot.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last two games due to a finger injury, is likely to return for the big game and bowl alongside the ever accurate Harpreet Brar. Arshdeep Singh has been the standout pacer for his longtime franchise, delivering in all phases of the game along with Vijaykumar Vyashak doing his job silently whenever given the chance.
RCB too had a couple of injury concerns going into the business end of the tournament but they have been allayed to a good extent. Pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to regain full fitness and Tim David too would be available for selection, lending more balance to the side. However, will they be able to perform at their best after returning will still be a question.
RCB previously branded as a top heavy outfit for years but that appears to be changing with the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Rajat Patidar realising their potential in the middle-order with Tim David well aware of finishing the inning.
RCB will take positives out of their win over Punjab Kings at this venue in the league stage. The pitch has been rather unpredictable with 200 scored only once in the first innings of the four games played here. But Punjab Kings will have the belief of winning from the brink at their home ground having defended 111 against KKR last month.
The stakes will be high but both teams will treat the game as a stepping stone to their ultimate goal.
Key Matchups:
Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood/Bhuvaneshwar Kumar - Hazlewood has dismissed Shreyas three times in 19 balls in T20 cricket while giving away just nine runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, has got him out three times in the IPL while conceding just 45 runs in 50 balls. His strike rate is also below 100 against Krunal Pandya.
Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh - Arshdeep Singh has dismissed Phil Salt four times in 32 balls while conceding only 25 runs.
Mayank Agarwal vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Mayank Agarwal averages just 12.00 against Chahal (six dismissals for 72 runs) in the IPL but has a strike rate of 160.00 (72 runs in 45 balls, with five sixes).
Probable Playing XI:
Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar
Punjab Kings Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyashak/ Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable Playing XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Player: Suyash Sharma