Rain Delays PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Punjab Now Has More Chances To Enter Final

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While MI are aiming for their sixth title in the tournament history, PBKS are eyeing their maiden title triumph. MI came into Qualifier 2 with a winning momentum while PBKS lost their last fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator.

There were windy and overcast conditions at the time of the toss. Thus, PBKS won the toss and elected to field. Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that the reason behind him taking the decision to bowl was considering the overcast conditions and the fact that the pitch was under the covers on Saturday. Hardik Pandya also mentioned that he would have opted for fielding as well.

What happens if the game gets washed out?

Mumbai Indians will not want rain to abandon the game at any cost as it will see them being eliminated from the competition. PBKS, on the other hand, will go into the final straightaway without being in the field for even a single delivery.