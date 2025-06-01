Rain Delays PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Punjab Now Has More Chances To Enter Final

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are up against each other in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While MI are aiming for their sixth title in the tournament history, PBKS are eyeing their maiden title triumph. MI came into Qualifier 2 with a winning momentum while PBKS lost their last fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator.
There were windy and overcast conditions at the time of the toss. Thus, PBKS won the toss and elected to field. Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that the reason behind him taking the decision to bowl was considering the overcast conditions and the fact that the pitch was under the covers on Saturday. Hardik Pandya also mentioned that he would have opted for fielding as well.
What happens if the game gets washed out?
Mumbai Indians will not want rain to abandon the game at any cost as it will see them being eliminated from the competition. PBKS, on the other hand, will go into the final straightaway without being in the field for even a single delivery.
The reason behind this are the rules set by the IPL governing council. According to them, if Qualifier 2 gets abandoned due to any reason, the team who is positioned at a higher place in the points table at the end of the league stage will make it to the final. Thus, if the Qualifier 2 gets washed out PBKS will set up the title decider with RCB.
PBKS and MI in league stage
PBKS finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 19 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of +0.372. They registered nine victories in the tournament. MI concluded the league stage with 16 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of +1.142.
PBKS will be rewarded for their consistency in the league stage if the rain persists and the match gets foiled.